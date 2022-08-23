 Skip to main content
Vikings Volleyball opens play under Head Coach Grabowenski

HOLMEN, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Mississippi Valley Conference began play today with the defending Conference-Champion Vikings hosting Onalaska. The Vikings playing their first games under new Head Coach Kelly Grabowenski.

The score went back and forth in Set 1 of this match-up. With the score knotted up at 24 apiece, Rayna McArdle comes through for the kill to build her team's momentum. Holmen would go on to take Set 1, 27-25.

The Vikings carried that momentum as they win the following 2 sets: 25-15, 25-19. They open the season with a 3-0 victory.

Notable Vikings: Izzy Jahr - 10 kills, 3 digs, 1 block; Rayna McArdle - 7 kills, 11 assists, 18 digs, 1 ace; Gracey Kline - 26 digs, 2 aces

Notable Hilltoppers: Halie Kapelke - 9 kills; Bailey Yang - 12 assists; Sanjana Xiong - 20 digs

