Vikings Volleyball opens play under Head Coach Grabowenski

HOLMEN, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Mississippi Valley Conference began play today with the defending Conference-Champion Vikings hosting Onalaska. The Vikings playing their first games under new Head Coach Kelly Grabowenski.
The score went back and forth in Set 1 of this match-up. With the score knotted up at 24 apiece, Rayna McArdle comes through for the kill to build her team's momentum. Holmen would go on to take Set 1, 27-25.
The Vikings carried that momentum as they win the following 2 sets: 25-15, 25-19. They open the season with a 3-0 victory.
Notable Vikings: Izzy Jahr - 10 kills, 3 digs, 1 block; Rayna McArdle - 7 kills, 11 assists, 18 digs, 1 ace; Gracey Kline - 26 digs, 2 aces
Notable Hilltoppers: Halie Kapelke - 9 kills; Bailey Yang - 12 assists; Sanjana Xiong - 20 digs
