Vikings welcome the Railroaders on the diamond

  • Updated
  • 0
Holmen Baseball

HOLMEN, Wisc. (WXOW) - Kicking off their season this week, the Holmen baseball squad hosted the team from Altoona in a non-conference meeting.

The Railroaders got it going early, scoring the game's first run in the top of the 1st.

Vikings answer back in the 2nd, driving in 4 runs. That included a 2-RBI double for Jack Walter.

Altona answers back with a pair of runs in the 3rd, but it was all Holmen after that.

The home team wins it 7-3.

Notable Vikings- Jack Walter: 3-3, 3 RBI, 2 2B, 1B, HBP, 1 run; Kyler Wall: 3.0 IP, 2 hits, 3 K, 1 HBP, 0 ER, Save

