Vikings welcome the Railroaders on the diamond

HOLMEN, Wisc. (WXOW) - Kicking off their season this week, the Holmen baseball squad hosted the team from Altoona in a non-conference meeting.
The Railroaders got it going early, scoring the game's first run in the top of the 1st.
Vikings answer back in the 2nd, driving in 4 runs. That included a 2-RBI double for Jack Walter.
Altona answers back with a pair of runs in the 3rd, but it was all Holmen after that.
The home team wins it 7-3.
Notable Vikings- Jack Walter: 3-3, 3 RBI, 2 2B, 1B, HBP, 1 run; Kyler Wall: 3.0 IP, 2 hits, 3 K, 1 HBP, 0 ER, Save