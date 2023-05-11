Vikings will have 18th toughest schedule in 2023

Eagan, Minn. (WXOW) The Vikings will have the league's 18th toughest schedule based on winning percentages from 2022 and will appear on national TV five times.
Minnesota opens the season at home against Tampa Bay.
Then a couple of tough ones at Philadelphia on a Thursday night.
Then back home against the Chargers.
They get to host the champion chiefs as well in week five on a Sunday afternoon.
The Vikes will host San Francisco on a Monday night in week 7 before taking off for Green Bay the following week.
Their week 11 game at Denver also nationally televised on a Sunday night.
Minnesota closes out their season with 3 of their last 5 on the road, including a trip to Cincinnati in week 15 and then they'll play the Lions in two out of the last three weeks with the Sunday nighter against Green Bay sandwiched in between.
For more details on the Vikings schedule, click here: 2023 Vikings Schedule, Dates, Times & Tickets