Viroqua Legion Tournament: Westby/Coon Valley squares off with Onalaska for game 2

VIROQUA, Wisc. (WXOW) - The weekend tournament continued Friday evening. The second game featured Onalaska facing off with Westby/Coon Valley.
WCV's Bowdy Dempsey gets his team on the board in the bottom of the first. With runners in scoring position, he puts a charge into one and drives it to the warning track in right center to score both runners.
The rally wasn't done yet. Andrew Knutson he has bases loaded and finds some space in left center to drive in 2 more. They would finish the inning with a 5-0 lead.
And it was much of the same in the next inning. Dempsey drives one to left center this time to pick up another RBI on his team's path to a 10-2 victory.
WCV's next game is against the Viroqua 17's on Saturday at 5:15. Onalaska will face La Crescent in the 12:45 game.