Viroqua Legion Tourney Day 2: Onalaska squares off with La Crescent

VIROQUA, Wisc. (WXOW) - The second day of the Viroqua Legion Baseball Tournament kicked off with a late morning match-up between two teams separated only by the river.
La Crescent hopes to repeat their day 1 shutout win (4-0), while Onalaska attempts to bounce back from their 10-2 loss Friday night.
After allowing 2 runs on back-to-back bases loaded HBP, Onalaska looked to close the gap in the bottom of the third. Bennett Janikowski finds a gap in left center to drive in a run, but he is gunned down trying to stretch the hit to a triple. La Crescent leads 2-1 after an inning.
That score doesn't last long. In the top of the second, Brady Grupa drops one down the left field line and it scoots away from the fielder. 2 runs come in to score, while Grupa slides in to third. That would cap off the 4 run rally to increase the lead to 6-1.
The score didn't change much from there, but an incredible catch was made over the foul fence by first baseman Jack Welch in the bottom of the fifth.
La Crescent holds on to the 8-1 victory for their second win of the tournament. Onalaska moves to 0-2 in tourney play.