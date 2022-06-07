Viroqua makes it to sectional finals before falling to Cuba City in extra innings

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WXOW)- Viroqua's baseball team fell just short of the state tournament Tuesday evening, dropping a sectional final game to Cuba City 3-2 in nine innings of play.
The Blackhawks won their semifinal game 7-4 behind the bat and arm of Griffin Olson. Olson went 6 strong innings on the bump and drove in a couple runs for Viroqua.
In the finals game, the Blackhawks took a 2-1 lead in the 3rd before the Cubans tied it up in the 5th.
Relief pitcher Casey Kowalcyzk kept throwing zeroes for Viroqua, but the bats couldn't come up with any runs of their own.
After a leadoff walk and sacrifice bunt in the 9th, an infield single from Tyson Richards ended Viroqua's season.