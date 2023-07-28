 Skip to main content
Viroqua opens state Legion tournament with 8-0 win over Arcadia

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WXOW) - Legion baseball across Wisconsin has begun their state tournaments across the state, with Class A taking part in Prairie du Chien.

In the first game of the double elimination bracket, Viroqua took down Arcadia 8-0.

In the 2nd inning, Viroqua's Conner Mathison made the score 2-0 with a hit down the first base line.

In the 4th, Clayton Weston and Casey Kowalczyk contributed to a five run inning for the team playing closer to home than their competition.

Both teams will be in action Saturday. Arcadia plays at 10 a.m. and Viroqua at 1 p.m.

