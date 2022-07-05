Viroqua welcomes La Crescent for Legion Tournament Championship

VIROQUA, Wisc. (WXOW) - After rain delayed the weekend Legion Baseball Tournament, players returned Tuesday to determine final standings. The final game featured the host Viroqua, squaring off with the team from La Crescent.
Defense was the name of the game early on in this match-up. With two men on in the bottom of the third, Viroqua's Griffin Olson lines one right at third baseman Zack Bentzen. He rifles it around the bases to complete the 5-4-3 triple play.
It didn't take long for Olson to get some revenge. n the top of the fourth, he catches this bunt out of the air and doubles off the runner at first before he can tag up.
Viroqua's bats finally came alive in the bottom of the sixth. Noah Mathison's double in the inning let his team take the lead.
And they would hold on to win it 3-1. The claim the tournament title on their home field.
Notable Players:
Viroqua- Griffin Olson: 6.0 IP, 1 ER, 6 hits, 9 K; Kamden Oliver: 1.0 IP, 3 K, save; Evan Hubatch: 2-3
La Crescent- Jack Welch: 6.0 IP, 7 hits, 3 runs, 2 K; Karson Pape: 2-4