Viroqua wins big to clinch share of Coulee conference title

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW)- Viroqua's baseball team secured a share of the Coulee title on Monday evening, winning 12-1 over Black River Falls to finish the season with a conference record of 9-3.
The Blackhawks scored all of their runs in the bottom of the 1st, batting around to set the tone right out of the gate. Kamden Oliver, who was the starting pitcher and picked up the win on the mound, had 2 hits and 3 RBI's in the opening frame.
Viroqua finishes the regular season with the same conference record as both West Salem and GET.