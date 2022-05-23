 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Viroqua wins big to clinch share of Coulee conference title

  • Updated
  • 0
Blackhawks bat around in first on the way to 12-1 win

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW)- Viroqua's baseball team secured a share of the Coulee  title on Monday evening, winning 12-1 over Black River Falls to finish the season with a conference record of 9-3. 

The Blackhawks scored all of their runs in the bottom of the 1st, batting around to set the tone right out of the gate. Kamden Oliver, who was the starting pitcher and picked up the win on the mound, had 2 hits and 3 RBI's in the opening frame. 

Viroqua finishes the regular season with the same conference record as both West Salem and GET. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you