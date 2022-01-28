Viterbo falls to Dakota State, 89-51

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Viterbo women's basketball hosted Dakota State in a difficult matchup for the V-Hawks on Friday night.
Viterbo managed to keep the game close through the first half. Including, nice passing and layups from Sophie Leinfelder. The V-Hawks stayed within 10 for a large portion of the first half.
However, the second half was a different story. Dakota State outscored Viterbo by a significant margin to bring the final tallies to a staggering 31-point difference.
Viterbo's seven-game winning streak ends. Dakota State prevails, 89-51 the final.