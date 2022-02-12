Viterbo falls to Presentation at home

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The Viterbo V-Hawks Men's basketball team entered play on Saturday a half game ahead of Bellevue for first place in the North Star Athletic Association. They hosted the Presentation Saints.
V-Hawks forward Jack Monis made his presence felt early on. He led Viterbo with 23 points on the night.
Saints guard Lavell Brown also ended up with 23 points. He finished the game 6-8 from the field.
The V-Hawks dropped a close one, 76-68. The loss ends a three-game winning streak for Viterbo, who are now 8-5 in conference play.