Viterbo Jumpers Leading Track and Field Team to Breakout Season

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Viterbo's jump squad is scoring points left and right so far this track season. Several V-Hawks rank near the top of the NAIA field for their respective events.
For the boys team, senior long jumper Justin Moore leapt his way to All-American status by placing 4th in the long jump at the indoor championships.
"It means a lot," said Moore about achieving All-American "At that point, you're kind of putting your name in the book."
For the girls team, junior Bailey Nuutinen ended the indoor season as one of the top 25 NAIA pole vaulters in the country. She flew to a new school record at the NSAA conference meet.
"We put in a lot of work during the summer, lifting and getting out on the track doing our workouts," said Nuutinen when asked about what goes into her success. "And it's a lot of time and dedication but everyone on the team really puts their all into it."
V-Hawks head coach, Kody Michaels, say scoring high in field events has led to a bit of a breakout season for the program. He thinks the next step is getting up to speed on the track.
"It's definitely a double-edged sword," said Michaels. "You want to use some of your jumpers on the track and vice-versa, but I think we just do a really good job, our coaching staff and our athletes, just knowing what events we're good at right now and what events we need to challenge ourselves in and get a little bit better."
The V-Hawks will have a chance to show off their skills against some top-notch competition on at the Phil Esten Challenge, which is hosted by UW-La Crosse, on April 22 and 23.