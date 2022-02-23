Viterbo men's basketball survive and advance, beat Waldorf in final minute

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The Viterbo men's basketball team hosted Waldorf Wednesday evening in the first round of the NSAA conference tournament.
Viterbo came into the game as the top seed after clinching a share of the conference crown with a win the final game of their regular season.
The V-Hawks were down at the half, but battled back. Brady Polk, Robert Cunitz, Nolan Martin, and Jack Monis all finished with double figures.
The game was tied with less than 30 seconds left, but Polk was fouled on and knocked down two big free throws to give Viterbo the win, 74-72.
"It was win or go home, so we knew it was going to be a grind. Took until the end, and the crowd got into, and it was a fun atmosphere, and I'm just glad we pulled through in the end," Polk said. "To have a big win and be able to play some more, be able to go to Watertown for a chance at a conference tournament win. We're just counting our days now."
The V-Hawks will next play this Saturday, the 26th.