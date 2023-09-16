 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Wisconsin,
including the following counties, in southwest Wisconsin, Vernon.
In west central Wisconsin, La Crosse and Monroe.

* WHEN...Until 745 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 433 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain
have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Coon Valley, Portland, Melvina, Spring Ridge, County Roads G
And H, Highway 33 And County Y, Norskedalen, Newburg Corners
and Newry.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Viterbo men's soccer shuts out Lawrence 4-0

  • Updated
  • 0
VIT.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The V-Hawks have had a strong start to the season, only dropping one of seven games following a 4-0 home win over Lawrence.

All Viterbo goals came in the first half. Those were by Aidan Greer, Ville Forsmark, Conner Erdmann and Felix Lidenmark. Keeper Ernesto Ascenzo got the shutout win, the team's third of the year.

