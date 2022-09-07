Viterbo Men's Soccer: V-Hawks look to extend scoreless streak to 6 games

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - Having received votes in this week's NAIA Top 25 Coaches Poll, the V-Hawks look to continue their dominant start to the season. They have won their first 5 games by a combined 18-0, and look to continue against the North Central University Rams.
The V-Hawks get it going early. Jacob Battista takes a pass from Matteo Galeotti and buries it in the back of the goal 38 seconds into the match.
Battista would add on to his team's lead in the 18th minute. He directs a Sebastian Acosta corner kick on goal with a header to make it 2-0 Viterbo.
Just 31 seconds later, Sammy Ankaoglu nets a penalty shot for his first goal of the season.
The V-Hawks would add another goal before halftime, Polyzois Douvas finds the back of the net in the 42nd minute. V-Hawks lead it 4-0.
North Central would only direct one shot on goal in the match, as Viterbo wins it 4-0. The V-Hawks are now 6-0 on the season, outscoring their opponents 22-0.