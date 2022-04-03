Viterbo softball team drops doubleheader to Dickinson State

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Viterbo's softball team started off a four-game set against Dickinson State on the wrong foot Sunday afternoon, losing both games of a doubleheader 9-6 and 8-5.
There was plenty of offense to go around in the first game. The Blue Hawks ended with 16 hits, six of which went for extra bases. Emma Woodworth was the offensive star, going 2-4 with a home run and 3 RBI's.
Viterbo had 12 hits of their own, including a 4-4 showing from Brittany Slocum, but couldn't keep the pace in the last two innings.
In the second game, the Blue Hawks were propelled by a four-run 4th inning. The big blow was a three-run homer by Kara Conway.
Viterbo mounted a bit of a comeback in the 6th inning, scoring two runs on a triple by Haleigh Zanoni and a double by Ella Driebel. But it wasn't enough, as the V-Hawks knock out 13 hits and lose once again.
Viterbo is now 3-19 on the season, and has yet to win in conference play. They'll have another chance to knock off Dickinson State on Monday afternoon.