Viterbo volleyball determined to continue run of excellence

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Few teams dominate the volleyball court like the Viterbo women have over the past few years. The V-Hawks have taken home seven straight NSAA tournament titles.
Viterbo looks to be a powerhouse on the court once again this year. They're off to a 3-1 start, and came into the season ranked 9th in the country.
But the team isn't taking anything for granted-- they want to prove that they're worthy of the national spotlight.
"The success we had last year is probably why we're ranked where we are right now. This team, we haven't really proven anything yet. But I do like this team," said head coach Ryan DeLong "We're young, we're a lot different than we have been in the past five or six years. I think we have a high ceiling, it's just going to take us a little while to get there."
"We have a lot of new faces this year, so we've really kind of been pounding the Viterbo way. Getting them to learn how we do stuff," said junior outside hitter Kenzie Winker.
The V-Hawks next game is August 25th. They play Missouri Baptist, who currently ranks as the #1 team in the country.