Viterbo Women's Hoops hosting the Saints

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - The V-Hawks entered Saturday's match-up .500 in conference play (6-6). They hope to get back on the winning side at their home court against the Presentation Saints (3-9).

A slow start for the V-Hawks had them only scoring 3 points in the first quarter. They played from behind until a 27-point third quarter had the score knotted up.

It would take an overtime period before the Saints finally claimed the road win 79-75.

Notable V-Hawks: Kacie Gross - 19 pts (7-15), 6 REB, AST, STL; Sophie Leinfelder - 12 pts (4-15), 5 REB, 3 STL

