Viterbo Women's Hoops: V-Hawks hope to go back-to-back hosting Mayville State

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - After a winless December, Viterbo started the year off right with a win on Friday. They hope to turn that into a winning streak against the Comets.
The Comets were red hot to start, building a 59-16 lead at halftime. The V-Hawks put together a 10-0 run in the third quarter, but couldn't make up the deficit. They drop the game 97-61.
Gina Stefferud led the V-Hawks with 18 points, surpassing the previous career high of 10 she set Friday.
Viterbo will hit the road for their next match-up Friday, January 13 at Valley City State.