Viterbo women's volleyball off to a fast start

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The 7th ranked Viterbo women's volleyball team is already turning heads just a couple weeks into the season.
The V-Hawks are 7-1 with most of their wins coming against ranked opponents while playing in tournaments in Indiana and Nebraska. The ladies also won their first six contests and didn't even drop a set in the first four. They've also won 21 of the 28 sets they've played in through eight matches.
Head Coach Ryan DeLong's squad went 30-8 a year ago. Fast forward to 2023 and he feels there's something brewing on campus.
"Every team has an identity and is special," DeLong said. "This team obviously has some special pieces to it. Offensively, we're really good. We've got two of the best outside hitters, I think, in the country right now. We got a lot of other pieces offensively and defensively. We can be pretty dangerous and that's a good thing."
He also emphasizes following the process as they pursue their conference and national title goals. The players reflect that mindset.
"I think everyone's had a really good perspective of 'we need to keep getting better,'" senior Grace Rohde said. "The wins or the losses that we get, each one we're trying to focus on which parts of the game we're doing well and what parts of the game we can do better."
Some of those things include blocking and serving, according to Rohde.
Viterbo's most notable win so far was against 2nd ranked Corban University. That victory greatly improved their morale.
"It's always a great feeling," senior Cailie Kowal said. "It's definitely a confidence booster as a team, as individuals. It was an overall great team win. A lot of fun to play against those types of teams."
"We always try to start our season with a strong schedule and kind of see where we're at," DeLong said. "I think the girls are confident. Playing a tough schedule gets us ready for conference and also gets us ready for November and December. I think we're in a good spot right now."
The V-Hawks received six of seven first place votes as the favorite to win the NSAA title. Entering Monday, the team ranks 10th in kills and 11th in assists nationally.
Viterbo's home opener comes September 8 when they host an invitational tournament.