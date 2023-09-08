Viterbo women's volleyball wins home opener over William Penn 3-1

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The 4th ranked Viterbo women's volleyball team opened the V-Hawk Invitational strong with a 3-1 win over William Penn. The match was also Viterbo's home opener.
Starting strong in the first set, the home team scored the first six points. The Statesmen responded with a 10-3 run that pun them in front. They would hold it until Viterbo made it 15-14. After that, the V-Hawks went on a 10-3 run to win the first set 25-17. They would lose the second set 29-27 before making quick work of William Penn soon after.
Kenzie Winker led both sides with 21 kills. Maddie Connor had 35 assists, more than double any other player on the floor.
Have a story idea? Let us know here
Watch more on WXOW wherever you are
There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports.
Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.
Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store.
Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store.
Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available.