Wahl hopes to be difference-maker vs. Spartans

Madison, Wis. (WKOW) Wisconsin has won 10 of its last 12 games and is looking to avenge one of those losses as they travel to Michigan State on Tuesday.
Michigan State dominated Wisconsin at the Kohl Center a couple of weeks ago.
But the Badgers were playing without Tyler Wahl who missed that game with an ankle injury.
Wahl has scored in double figures in 7 of the last 8 games and could be the difference-maker in East Lansing.
"It hurt to watch that game you know I really wanted to be out there but I am just hungry to get out there and avenge that loss that we shouldn't have lost. I think it kind of gives me an advantage to kind of take a step back and see how things really are and not necessarily in the heat of the moment and kind of just take mental notes for when we are going to play them this week," Wahl said.
"Tyler is probably the X factor to our team. I know Johnny gets a lot of attention which is due he is having an amazing season but Tyler just brings so many different aspects of the game that you don't always see in the box score," said guard Lorne Bowman.
Tuesday's tip is set for 6 PM.