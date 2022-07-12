Wallace, Chatman thrilled to represent Loggers at NWL All-Star game

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) The Northwoods League all-star break is next week and the Loggers will have two in the mid-summer classic, Landon Wallace and Chase Chatman.
Wallace is hitting .325 so far with 3 homers and 20 runs batted in.
Chatman is 2-1 on the season.
The left-hander has 23 strikeouts in 30-plus innings so far this season to go with a 4.40 earned run average.
"It means a lot. It's been a lot of hard work. Just coming to the field putting in the time and putting in the effort. Being selected, I'm thankful for it," Wallace said.
"Just keeping my head down and working hard is one of my biggest keys to staying successful in this game. Everyone is going to have ups and downs in this game for sure. But it's how you react to those situations and come back from them," said Chatman.
The NWL All-Star Game is next week Tuesday at Wisconsin Rapids.