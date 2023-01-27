Warriors and Vikings meet in interstate battle

CALEDONIA, Minn. (WXOW) - After winning big Thursday night, both teams hope their winning ways will continue as they meet on the Caledonia hardwood.
Holmen hops out in front early in this one, building a 14-4 lead in the first half. The Warriors would rally right back with a 17-4 run of their own to steal the lead.
The Vikings would finally start to pull away in this game, riding Drew Tengblad's hot hand. He would drop 28 points in the 79-65 victory. Kaiden WIlber also dropped 18 for the Vikings, while Lewis Doyle paced the Warriors with 15.
Both teams will return to play on Tuesday, January 31. Holmen will host the team from Menomonie, while Caledonia will travel across the river to meet La Crosse Central.