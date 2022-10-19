 Skip to main content
Warriors hope to end season with a bang hosting Cannon Falls

  Updated
  • 0
Caledonia Football

CALEDONIA, Wisc. (WXOW) - Caledonia is ranked 5th in the state in class AA, they have a chance to improve their playoff seeding against the Bombers.

It's the Bombers showing off the explosive offense first. They build a 16-0 lead just minutes into the second quarter.

The Warriors showing off their ground game. Ayden Goetzinger shakes a couple Cannon Falls defenders as he runs in the 59-yard score. The Warriors would trail 22-6 at halftime.

Caledonia returned from the break with a new fire. Kyle Bechtel fights through the goal line, and just a few minutes later, Goetzinger carries in his second score of the night. He would finish with 159 yards on the ground. Warriors trail by only 2.

The Bombers did a great job of hiding the ball on their handoffs. They fool the defense, the cameramen, and even the refs a few times on their way to a 38-20 victory.

Caledonia ends its regular season with only their second loss.

