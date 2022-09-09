 Skip to main content
Warriors look to continue winning ways hosting Lewiston-Altura

  • Updated
Caledonia Football

CALEDONIA, Minn. (WXOW) - Coming off an impressive 47-0 win in Week 1, Caledonia looks to continue that dominance at home against the Cardinals.

Threatening on the first drive, Ayden Goetzinger runs in the 6 yard score for the early Warriors lead.

Just over a minute later and Caledonia is once again in the red zone. Eric Mauss takes this one 10 yards in for the score. Warriors lead 14-0 early.

Opening drive of quarter 2, Ethan Stendel keeps it on 4th down and gets the line to gain plus some to keep the drive alive. And just 3 plays later, it's Mauss once again running into the endzone.

Warriors run through the Cardinals, 61-6.

Caledonia has now scored 108 points in their first 2 games, while only allowing 6 points to be scored against them.

