Warriors look to continue winning ways hosting Lewiston-Altura

CALEDONIA, Minn. (WXOW) - Coming off an impressive 47-0 win in Week 1, Caledonia looks to continue that dominance at home against the Cardinals.
Threatening on the first drive, Ayden Goetzinger runs in the 6 yard score for the early Warriors lead.
Just over a minute later and Caledonia is once again in the red zone. Eric Mauss takes this one 10 yards in for the score. Warriors lead 14-0 early.
Opening drive of quarter 2, Ethan Stendel keeps it on 4th down and gets the line to gain plus some to keep the drive alive. And just 3 plays later, it's Mauss once again running into the endzone.
Warriors run through the Cardinals, 61-6.
Caledonia has now scored 108 points in their first 2 games, while only allowing 6 points to be scored against them.