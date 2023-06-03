 Skip to main content
Wauzeka-Steuben sprinters set new records

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Wauzeka-Steuben sported a record-setting pair of runners during the 2023 WIAA State Track & Field Championships

Seth Bunders set a new school record as he took second place in the Division III 400 meter dash. Bunders finished with a time of 48.75 seconds. 

His teammate, Lucius Cooley had a terrific day also. Cooley took second place in both the Division III 110 hurdles and the 300 hurdles, setting school records in both events. 

Saturday was a banner day for the Wauzeka-Steuben pair. 

“It feels pretty good,” said Cooley. “I had a lot of injuries throughout the season. That was tough, but I was able to work through them and I’m here.” 

