WBCA names All-State teams

(WXOW) - The Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association has announced its All-State awards for high school players.
In girls basketball, Bangor's Nora Tucker, Wauzeka-Steuben's Maddy Reichmann, and Blair-Taylor's Lindsay Steien earned All-State recognition in division 5.
Tucker's teammate Aliyah Langrehr earned honorable mention honors in division 5.
In division 4, Macy Donarski and Jacy Weisbrod of Aquinas both made the squad. Luther's Rachel Koenig received honorable mention.
In division 3, Prairie du Chien's Lily Krahn earned All-State honors. Arcadia's Breah Golden and West Salem's Anna McConkey earned honorable mention honors.
A full list of recipients can be found here
In boys basketball, Seth Bunders of Wauzeka-Steuben earned All-State recognition in division 5 while Bangor's Dustin McDonald, North Crawford's Stephen Munson, and Seneca's Ashton Swanson earned honorable mentions.
In division 4, Tristan McRoberts of Melrose-Mindoro was named All-State. Whitehall's Devon McCune and Luther's Gavin Proudfoot earned honorable mentions.
In division 3, Carson Koepnick of West Salem and Cody Schmitz of G-E-T both made the All-State team. Black River Falls' Evan Anderson and West Salem's Peter Lattos received honorable mentions.
In division 2, Central's Devon Fielding made the All-State team. Hist teammate Noah Compan, Tomah's Dustin Derousseau, and Onalaska's TJ Stuttley earned honorable mentions.