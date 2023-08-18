 Skip to main content
West Salem beats Onalaska in opener 35-28 in overtime

  • Updated
  • 0
ONA WS1.jpg

A rivalry thatalways delivers

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - The season began with an all-time great matchup for West Salem as the Panthers won at home over Onalaska 35-28 in overtime.

The game had several turnovers, including the opening drive. West Salem's Abram Lassen picked off Adam Skifton and the Panthers turned that into a 7-0 lead. Onalaska returned the favor as Brodie Mickschl scored on the ensuing kickoff to tie things up.

Up 14-13, the Hilltoppers faced 4th & goal. Skifton hit Evan Anderson over the middle to go up by eight.

Panther quarterback Luke Baginski got his second rushing touchdown of the game soon after. The two-point conversion tied things at 21 going into halftime.

ONA WS2.jpg

There was no score in the 3rd quarter, but that changed one play into the 4th. Baginski looked deep and hit Cole Everson in stride behind the secondary to go up by seven.

Onalaska would score and force OT, but the Panthers came out on top. After taking the lead, Tamarrein Henderson played hero by picking off Skifton to end the game.

West Salem heads to Tomah next week while Onalaska plays Medford in their home opener.

