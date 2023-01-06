West Salem blows by G-E-T

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW)- Carson Koepnick led an offensive onslaught for the Panthers on Friday night, as they continued to show off their scoring prowess with a 79-51 win over the RedHawks.
Koepnick had a game-high 24 points. Peter Lattos and Tammarein Henderson also finished in double figures for West Salem with 13 points each.
Cody Schmitz had 21 for G-E-T in a losing effort.
With the win, the Panthers improve to 9-0 overall and 4-0 in the Coulee.
The RedHawks fall to 4-5, and 1-1 in conference play.