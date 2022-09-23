West Salem blows out G-E-T, scores 27 in Second Half

GALESVILLE, Wis. (WXOW) - The G-E-T Red Hawks host the West Salem Panthers for a Homecoming showdown in the Coulee Conference Friday night.
Early miscues on special teams from the Red Hawks propelled the Panthers forward in the First Half.
West Salem punt returner, Brennan Kennedy, showed his speed in a 78-yard touchdown run to put West Salem up 13-0.
In need of an answer, G-E-T's Brady Seiling scored on the following possession after breaking a run to the outside for a score. Red Hawks pull within 7.
However, the Panthers proved too much for the Red Hawks. To begin the second half, QB Brett McConkey made a miraculous touchdown run. From 50 yards out, McConkey made it to the end zone, despite being nearly brought to the ground.
Without a whistle blown, McConkey finished the play.
West Salem spoils G-E-T's Homecoming with a 40-6 victory.