West Salem boys ready for first appearance in state basketball tournament

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW)- West Salem is one three local teams heading to Madison later this week for the WIAA Boy's State basketball tournament.
The Panthers qualified for state for the first time in program history after finishing with only one loss in the regular season.
Head coach Mark Wagner is in his first year leading the Panthers. He says their depth is driving their success. Seven players average more than 8 points, and six guys have topped the twenty point mark in different games this season. That versatility has the team confident going into the tournament.
"We just have a number of different people that can contribute. Our depth and our great team attitude is really what's been the difference," Wagner said.
"On any given night, any of us can score," said senior guard CJ McConkey. "You shut down one guy, you've got to worry about the next guy coming with a score."
West Salem will match-up with Brillion in the first game of the tournament. Tip-off is set for 1:35 pm on Thursday afternoon.