West Salem brings the house to their first State Title game

The Panthers crowd hoped to provide some intensity for their team from the Kohl Center stands. The fans, families, and students came out in droves to support West Salem in their first ever State Tournament appearance.
The crowd, donned in orange and black, came with homemade signs, painted faces, and crazy outfits. They did all they could to help provide a spark for their team against the Lightning of Lake County Lutheran.
Senior Max Yahnke has been impressed by his classmates abilities all season long. "It's a really crazy environment, and we're so excited for these guys. They've been working so hard all season and we can't wait to see what they can do."