West Salem Chain Gang going viral on social media

WEST SLAEM, Wis. (WXOW) - The best team on the field Friday nights in West Salem this year won't be the players, coaches or even the officials.
The Panther Chain Gang is a group of guys who use the equipment that signal first downs. Most of them are fathers of current or former players that wanted to be closer to their sons during games.
However, the group has embraced social media by producing skits on various platforms shedding a more humorous light on the work they do.
Everyone has a nickname and it takes some third-party help to edit their videos.
“We normally do it in a few different takes," Greg "The Greg" Stenberg said. "The planning is usually done in one day. It’s hard for me to do any editing on my flip phone, so I usually leave that to somebody who’s a little bit more technologically advanced.”
The chain gang has a website with joke-filled biographies of its members and merchandise for sale that benefit the West Salem football program.
The leader of the group has embraced their online personas.
“One neat things about the Panther Chain Gang is that we’re all fluent in multiple languages," Jason "The Crew Chief" Lassen said. "We can all speak English and we’re all very fluent in sarcasm. If you aren’t fluent in sarcasm, you may not get the humor of the chain gang.”
The crew has even modified their sticks to have a slit for game rosters and cupholders. That's just some of the quality of life improvements they've taken.
“It turns out every Friday night we need a little extra horsepower," Todd "The Backup" Jordan said. "We also added a first down line to gain arrow so that if the up-sticks fall down, the player with the ball still knows where the first down line is.”
Some new members are also inducted to the chain gang in unspecified ways. However, the biggest sin may be a member not being able to count to four.
“They would definitely be harassed," Tim "The Rookie" Jones said. "Would have to go back to training camp. They probably would have an administrative leave for probably five games.”
While the group doesn't want to their wives to see what they do during their preparation times, they do get in on the action. The ladies made up the chain gang during the West Salem powderpuff football game in 2022.