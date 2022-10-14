West Salem claims Coulee Conference title, deals Aquinas first loss of the season

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Luke Noel had 106 rushing yards and three touchdowns, and the West Salem defense had two key interceptions, as the Panthers rallied from a 14-7 deficit to beat Aquinas 28-14.
Aquinas started the scoring with a long TD pass from Jackson Flottmeyer to Collin Conzemius, but West Salem responded quickly, hitting on a deep ball of their own from Brett McConkey to Chris Calico.
The Blugolds then regained the lead when Flottmeyer found David Malin wide open for a second-quarter score before the Panthers scored 21 unanswered points.
Both teams end the season 8-1 overall, while West Salem finishes with a perfect 7-0 record in the Coulee.