West Salem claims Coulee Conference title, deals Aquinas first loss of the season

  • Updated
  • 0
West Salem takes home Coulee title, prevents Aquinas unbeaten season

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Luke Noel had 106 rushing yards and three touchdowns, and the West Salem defense had two key interceptions, as the Panthers rallied from a 14-7 deficit to beat Aquinas 28-14.

Aquinas started the scoring with a long TD pass from Jackson Flottmeyer to Collin Conzemius, but West Salem responded quickly, hitting on a deep ball of their own from Brett McConkey to Chris Calico. 

The Blugolds then regained the lead when Flottmeyer found David Malin wide open for a second-quarter score before the Panthers scored 21 unanswered points. 

Both teams end the season 8-1 overall, while West Salem finishes with a perfect 7-0 record in the Coulee. 

