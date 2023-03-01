West Salem co-op ready to make some noise at State

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW)- For the second straight season, the West Salem co-op gymnastics team is tumbling it's way to the state tournament in Wisconsin Rapids.
"It's our bonus week. We get an extra week with the seniors, we get an extra week of competing and practicing," said head coach Carrie O'Hearn. "We just look at it as that. We have an opportunity to do very well, we're going to give it our best shot. But it is our bonus week- the pressure's off."
"I think the energy in the gym is really elevated. There's a lot of fun gymnastics going on. And we have a lot of hard workers here," said senior Alex Roupe. "What you don't realize when you're younger is how fast it really goes. I'm so grateful that I'm able to compete another week."
The Panthers have been dominating the competition all year long. At the Coulee Conference championship, they set a new program record for most points scored in a single meet.
Their encore performance was just as impressive. Four different Panthers qualified for individual state in helping lead the team to a sectional title.
"This is the first senior class that's graduating that has been at our Panther Den their entire career. Every team prior to that had to set up and tear down," said O'Hearn. "We always said once we get a gym and eliminate that, this team is going to do great things. We're now seeing that."
Senior standout Taliya Michlig is one of those driving West Salem's success. She placed in the top five in every event at sectionals, and figures to contend for the individual all-around crown in Division 2.
Her true hope, though, is a team title for the Panthers.
"That would be awesome to do," said Michlig. "That's definitely something we've all been working for, really hard, and if we can accomplish that, it'd be pretty cool. Especially since it's my senior year."