West Salem co-op wins sectional title, advances to team state

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW)- The West Salem co-op gymnastics team looked comfortable on their own turf Saturday morning, with the host school taking first place in a WIAA Division 2 sectional.
Taliya Michlig was the top performer for West Salem, winning the all-around title by placing in the top five in each event. She was the sectional co-champion in the floor exercise, and the runner-up in both the vault and uneven bars.
Several other gymnasts advance to individual state for West Salem, including Natalie Peterson, Kennedy Garbers, and Camdyn Lyga.
Sparta's Ella Hemker was the champion in the vault and uneven bars, while finishing 2nd in the all-around. Hemker advances to state as an individual.
Abby Miller from the G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro/Cochrane-Fountain City co-op was 4th all-around, sharing first in the floor exercise with Michlig and coming in 4th place in the balance beam. She qualifies for state as well.