West Salem comes back to win over Elk Mound

ARCADIA, Wis. (WXOW) - #1 seed Elk Mound and #2 seed West Salem went head to head in a WIAA D3 Sectional semifinal in Altona on Thursday.
Elk Mound came out of the locker room hot to start the game and at halftime but West Salem was able to tie the game up going into the break and was able to pull away late in the second half. West Salem wins the matchup 44-35.
Anna McConkey had 12 and Josie Brudos had 10 points for the Panthers in this one.
West Salem will play Somerset for the right to go to state on Saturday.