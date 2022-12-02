West Salem gets a big win over Tomah to start the season

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - The West Salem boys basketball team hosted Tomah in their season opener.
This game was all Panthers as they go on to win 90-67.
Peter Lattos had 30 points, while Tamarrein Henderson and Carson Koepnick had 15 points each.
WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - The West Salem boys basketball team hosted Tomah in their season opener.
This game was all Panthers as they go on to win 90-67.
Peter Lattos had 30 points, while Tamarrein Henderson and Carson Koepnick had 15 points each.
Have a story idea? Let us know here