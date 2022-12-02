 Skip to main content
...Period of Snow Showers and Visibility Reductions With Slick
Travel This Evening...

An area of snow showers will quickly progress east this evening
with visibility reductions briefly under 1/2 mile possible under
heavier snow showers. Although snow amounts will be mainly less
than 1/2 inch, the light snow combined with strong winds gusting
to 45 mph and falling temperatures could lead to slick, difficult
travel.

If traveling this evening, slow down and be prepared for rapidly
changing visibility in any snow showers.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. A combination of light snow and gusty winds could lead
to periods of reduced visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

West Salem gets a big win over Tomah to start the season

  • Updated
  • 0
The West Salem boys basketball team hosted Tomah in their season opener.

This game was all Panthers as they go on to win 90-67.

Peter Lattos had 30 points, while Tamarrein Henderson and Carson Koepnick had 15 points each.

