West Salem gets silver in state football title game

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - Monroe's Tucker Markham ran for 170 yards and three touchdowns and recovered a fumble for a fourth as the Cheesemakers defeated West Salem 35-14 in the Division 3 State Football Championship at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison Friday morning.
The Cheesemakers dominated the Panthers as they had teams all season on both sides of the ball.
Keatin Sweeney put Monroe out front in the first quarter with a ten yard run for a 7-0 lead.
Six minutes later, Markham got his first TD of the game with a three yard rush to put Monroe out front 14-0.
West Salem answered with a score by Luke Noel from eight yards out to cut Monroe's lead in half midway through the 2nd quarter.
Markham answered the Panthers' score with a 1 yard run with 3:11 remaining in the half capping a nine-play 60 yard drive for a 21-7 lead that held up into the 3rd quarter.
He kept pounding the West Salem defense which led to two more scores to end drives as the Cheesemakers continued to expand their lead to 35-7. One of the scores, this one in the 3rd quarter, came after he fumbled the ball on the one yard line after it was knocked out by the Panther defense. Markham was able to recover the ball in the end zone for the touchdown.
With just over five minutes left, Brett McConkey tossed a 13-yard pass to Andy Johnson for West Salem's final score of the game.
The Panthers finish the season 12-2 while Monroe completes an undefeated 14-0 season for 2022.
GAME STATS: Monroe doubled West Salem in total yards 383-190....The Cheesemakers rushing game had 341 yards compared to the Panthers 64...Monroe also dominated the time of possession 33:51-14:09.