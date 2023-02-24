West Salem girls keep rolling, top Arcadia 69-47

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - As the district playoffs get underway, it was business as usual for the West Salem girls as they top Arcadia 69-47 on Friday.
The Panthers went into halftime up 33-14, but the Raiders managed to hang around after the break. Arcadia's Breah Golden led the game with 23 points.
However, West Salem hosted the game for a reason. Backed by 20 points from Sam Niemeier, the Panthers managed to take this contest.
West Salem's next game will be Saturday at 7 p.m. as they host Altoona.