West Salem girls keep rolling, top Arcadia 69-47

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - As the district playoffs get underway, it was business as usual for the West Salem girls as they top Arcadia 69-47 on Friday.

The Panthers went into halftime up 33-14, but the Raiders managed to hang around after the break. Arcadia's Breah Golden led the game with 23 points.

However, West Salem hosted the game for a reason. Backed by 20 points from Sam Niemeier, the Panthers managed to take this contest.

West Salem's next game will be Saturday at 7 p.m. as they host Altoona.

