West Salem girls qualify for State for first time since 1997

ALTOONA, Wis. (WXOW)- Anna McConkey scored a team-high 15 points, including several key buckets down the stretch, to help the Panthers knock off Somerset in a WIAA Sectional Semifinal on Saturday afternoon.
The final score was 55-50 favoring the Panthers.
Besides the 15 from McConkey, West Salem also had a 14-point showing from Megan Johnson.
With the win, the Panthers advance to the state tournament in Green Bay for the first time since 1997.
"We got to sectionals last year, our girls are very dedicated, they work so hard. It's fun seeing that hard work pay off. And them getting the respect that they deserve," said West Salem head coach Matt Quick. "Anna McConkey, our senior, her dream has always been to make it to state, like every basketball player. It's just fun to see it happen."