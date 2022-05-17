West Salem girls soccer blanks Central in 1-0 win

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- West Salem freshman Brynlee Kelly scored a goal near the 54 minute mark, as the Panthers shut out the Riverhawks Tuesday night at the Fields for Kids.
There was no scoring in the first half, with both defenses coming up with some strong stops.
But Kelly broke through after several shots earlier in the game, sneaking one past Ella Lysne to break the stalemate.
Central was the higher seed in the MVC's end-of-year round robin. But West Salem right behind after a 5-2 conference record in the regular season.