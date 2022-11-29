 Skip to main content
West Salem girls start strong, beat Holmen 63-54

  • Updated
West Salem takes down Holmen

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW)- Anna McConkey had 19 points, Megan Johnson added 14, and West Salem downed Holmen on Tuesday night to move to 2-0.

The Panthers raced out to a big first half lead, but the Vikings closed the gap to 4 points midways through the second half. 

That's when the Panthers started hitting the offensive glass, with Johnson getting several key rebounds to shift momentum back to West Salem. 

Next up for West Salem is a road trip to Luther on Friday, December 2. 

Holmen also has an away game on Friday against Tomah. 

