BREAKING:

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Winona,
La Crosse, south central Jackson, southern Juneau, northern Vernon
and Monroe Counties through 630 PM CDT...

At 527 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Black River Falls to near Millston to near
Sparta to near Trempealeau. Movement was southeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Strong thunderstorms will be near...
Sparta and Fort Mc Coy around 535 PM CDT.
Millston around 540 PM CDT.
Tomah, La Crescent, Onalaska, Holmen and La Crosse Airport around
545 PM CDT.
West Salem around 555 PM CDT.

People attending the La Crosse County Fairgrounds  should seek safe
shelter immediately!

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

West Salem, Holmen stay alive in Legion baseball playoffs

  • 0
LEGION1.jpg

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Legion baseball regionals continued Saturday in Onalaska with all four teams still in it until they lose twice.

West Salem won the first game 9-0 to eliminate Sparta. That was followed by Holmen defeating Onalaska 4-2 in the winner's bracket.

West Salem's Chris Calico and Drew Anderson made statements as they tried to keep their team alive. The former opened the scoring in the 1st, only for the latter to drive in his teammate for a 2-0 lead.

Calico was later stuck in a rundown between first and second. Anderson took the opportunity to score from third. A throw home was off the mark and allowed Calico to reach third.

LEGION2.jpg

Hosting Onalaska got on the board first to open their contest. Bennett Janikowski singled into left to drive a run home.

Holmen returned the favor multiple times thanks to the likes of Jared Rotering and Eli Anderson. They advance to Sunday's finals and have two chances to win once.

Their opponent will be the winner of West Salem and Onalaska Saturday evening.

