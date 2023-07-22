West Salem, Holmen stay alive in Legion baseball playoffs

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Legion baseball regionals continued Saturday in Onalaska with all four teams still in it until they lose twice.
West Salem won the first game 9-0 to eliminate Sparta. That was followed by Holmen defeating Onalaska 4-2 in the winner's bracket.
West Salem's Chris Calico and Drew Anderson made statements as they tried to keep their team alive. The former opened the scoring in the 1st, only for the latter to drive in his teammate for a 2-0 lead.
Calico was later stuck in a rundown between first and second. Anderson took the opportunity to score from third. A throw home was off the mark and allowed Calico to reach third.
Hosting Onalaska got on the board first to open their contest. Bennett Janikowski singled into left to drive a run home.
Holmen returned the favor multiple times thanks to the likes of Jared Rotering and Eli Anderson. They advance to Sunday's finals and have two chances to win once.
Their opponent will be the winner of West Salem and Onalaska Saturday evening.