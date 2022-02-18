West Salem hosted the gymnastics Coulee Conference Friday night

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) -- West Salem took first overall at Friday's gymnastics Coulee Conference.
West Salem's Taliyah Michlig took second overall on bars with a score of 9.10.
Taking fourth overall on floor was GMC's Paris Lambert with a score of 9.15.
Number one on the vault, scoring a 9.10, was Michlig; Michlig took third all-around with a score of 35.225.
West Salem took first overall with a score of 135.8, GMC in second scoring 135.55 and in third place was Virogua with a score of 135.475.
Viroqua's Morgan Sickert took first all-around scoring, a 36.0225 and Isabell Korn took second scoring, 35.775.