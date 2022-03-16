West Salem native named head basketball coach at University of South Dakota

VERMILLION, S.D. (WXOW) - A West Salem native is now the head basketball coach at the University of South Dakota.
On Wednesday, the university named Eric Peterson as the next head men's basketball coach.
It's a return to Vermillion for Peterson, who previously was an assistant coach from 2014-18. During that time, the Coyotes won their first Summit League title in 2016-17 and made it to the championship game the following season.
Peterson spent the past season as assistant coach at Utah under coach Craig Smith. Before that, he was on Smith's staff at Utah State, where they made the NCAA tournament for the three seasons he was there.
Peterson is a 2006 graduate of UW-La Crosse, where he earned a bachelor's degree in physical education.
Speaking during his introduction as the new coach, he took the time to thank a couple of local people from his past that helped get him where he is today.
"The guy that gave me my start in high school coaching was Craig Kowal, he's the head coach at Onalaska High School in Wisconsin. And then a guy named Terry Erickson, who runs the Boys and Girls Club in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Saw something in me at an early age and really believed in me. I was in college, I didn't have any money, and he hired me to coach about any sport we could think of. So, those two guys got me into coaching."
The University of South Dakota finished with a 19-12 record last season.