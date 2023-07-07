West Salem opens baseball tourney with 8-5 over host Onalaska

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Onalaska Legion tournament is underway, and West Salem came to play with an 8-5 win over the hosts to begin the festivities.
Down 2-0 in the 2nd, Trent Oyen and Daniel Vanderloop each drove in a run for Onalaska to tie things up.
West Salem would get the lead back and hold onto it. One score includes Even Schwier blooping into shallow right that drove in one. It was almost two, but a play at the plate was in time to get the runner out.
The tournament also features G-E-T and Rochester and continues until Sunday.
