West Salem rolls, beats Westby 44-7

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - West Salem dominates at home Friday, knocking off Westby 44-7.
On their second drive, Panther quarterback Brett McConkey connected with Brennan Kenney to open the scoring. McConkey would make it 14-0 with his first of two touchdown runs in the first half.
On their lone score, Norsemen QB Bo Milutiovich dumped it off to junior Rhett Stenslien who made a massive leap over the pylon to cut the lead in half.
But it was all West Salem the rest of the way, including another McConkey to Kennedy connection before halftime.
West Salem (2-1) will hit the road next Friday to face Arcadia at 7 p.m.
Westby (2-1) stays on the road for next matchup as they travel to Viroqua. Kickoff time is also 7 p.m.