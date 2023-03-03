West Salem sends Adams-Friendship home with a loss

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - The West Salem Panthers hosted the Adams-Friendship Green Devils for the division 3 boys regional semi-final.
West Salem entered the game ranked #1 in division 3 and Adams-Friendship is ranked #9.
The final score for this game is 80-37 (West Salem).
Top scorers for West Salem are Joe Sullivan (Jr.) with 15 points, Carson Koepnick (Sr.) with 14 points, and Tamerrein Henderson (Jr.) with 10 points.
The Panthers move on to the regional championships where they will play Wisconsin Dells.